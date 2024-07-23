Union Budget: Commoners gung-ho about new job schemes, sore over lack of tax rebate

The commoners have pinned a lot of hope on the new employment schemes that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday in her Budget speech in Parliament.

Talking to The Statesman on the budget proposals, Ujjwal, a post-graduation student of Delhi University, welcomed the government’s initiative to generate employment opportunities and focus on the skill development programmes.

He welcomed the provision for loans of Rs 10 lakh the government has made for students pursuing higher education in domestic institutions.

In her reaction to the budget, a student, who came to Connaught Place for shopping, said she felt happy to learn that the government has reduced import duty on gold, silver, and platinum.

Elaborating on her contention, she said the love of Indians for gold, silver, and platinum jewellery is not hidden from anyone, and the reduction of import duty would bring the price of jewellery items down.

Nikhil, an employee in a private firm, said he was not happy with the revision of tax slabs under the new tax regime. The government is not paying much attention to the middle class and there is nothing substantial for us in the budget, he contended.

Ashish, who runs a mobile shop, said the reduction in basic customs duty on smartphones would make them affordable for everyone.

He further said, “As we know that 5G services are available in India, smartphones have become a bit expensive due to the addition of new technologies regularly, and this rebate on duty is expected to make them cheaper.”

A man, looking for a second-hand scooter in Karol Bagh said nowadays two-wheelers have become very expensive, and buying a new one is not easy anymore. He said the government should have done something about it.

Overall, there is a mixed reaction from the common people to the budget. While some have cheered the rebates, others are not so happy due to the rebates not being given to them.