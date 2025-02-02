Union Budget a boon for all sections: Haryana Minister

Haryana’s Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa was all praise for the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The minister said on Sunday that the budget outlines several visionary and inclusive policies that are crucial not just for national development but also for the progress of Haryana and every other state. He described the budget as development-oriented and well-balanced.

He called the budget a significant step towards realising the vision of a self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that it is a highly beneficial and welfare-focused budget catering to the well-being of all sections of society — farmers, youth, women, employees, businessmen, and industrialists.

The public works minister said the budget offers significant relief to the middle class, with no tax to be paid on incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh. In Haryana alone, there are 11 lakh income tax payers, and this budget will take about 5 lakh people out of the income tax bracket, he said.

People from all sections of society have praised this budget, as it reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising the needs of the common man, social welfare, and ensuring a bright future for all Indians. With this budget, the country is poised to advance rapidly on the path of development.

Gangwa stated that this budget represents an unprecedented step towards the rapid improvement of the agriculture sector. It will boost farmers’ incomes and reduce dependence on imports, with farmers set to directly benefit.

Now, farmers will be able to avail loans of up to Rs 5 lakh through subsidy cards. To promote cotton cultivation, farmers in districts such as Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, and Kaithal will receive significant benefits. Additionally, a 6-year mission will be launched to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production, said the minister.

He mentioned that under the prime minister’s package of five schemes, employment and skill development opportunities will be provided to over 3 crore youth in the next five years, benefiting the youth of Haryana as well. Furthermore, the budget includes a provision of more than Rs 500 crore to promote education in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The minister highlighted several key proposals in the budget, including the approval of 100 percent foreign investment in the insurance sector and the removal of custom duties on materials used for EV battery manufacturing.

Additionally, women from the SC/ST category will be eligible for loans up to Rs 2 crore without collateral, which will empower those aiming to become self-reliant.

Notably, Haryana, which produces about 65 percent of the country’s automobiles, is expected to see further growth in this sector.

He also said that the government has eliminated custom duties on 36 life-saving medicines. Furthermore, the credit guarantee cover for MSMEs will be increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, and all government secondary schools will be connected to broadband.