Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds discussion with farmers

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussion with the members of farmers’ organisations here today as a part of his dialogue with farmers and farmers’ organizations every Tuesday.

Chouhan welcomed all the presidents, conveners and farmers of the farmers’ organisations. The farmers’ organisations discussed and gave many important suggestions on reducing the cost of agriculture, giving profitable prices, protecting crops from water-logging, availability of pesticides and good seeds, and how to protect crops from animals, etc.

Chouhan informed that farmers were also concerned about the deterioration of soil health due to uncontrolled use of pesticides and fertilizers and how to make information about government schemes to reach everyone so that all farmers can take advantage of it.

Farmers said due to lack of information, many times farmers are not able to take advantage of the schemes. Farmers praised that crop insurance scheme is a good scheme but all farmers are not able to get insurance. Farmers have also given suggestions regarding getting money on Kisan Credit Cards.

Farmers have put forward many practical problems like if a transformer burns, it should be replaced within the time limit so that crop irrigation is not affected. Farmers also discussed the problem of contaminated water coming out of factories and due to which, crops or underground water gets spoiled.