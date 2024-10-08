Unexpected’: Kharge on Haryana poll outcome

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections “unexpected”.

Reacting to Congress’s performance in the Haryana elections, the Congress chief wrote in a post on X, “Haryana’s result is unexpected. The party is assessing this mandate. A detailed response will come from the party after talking to our grassroots workers, gathering complete information and verifying the facts.”

“We express our gratitude to the people of Haryana for voting for the Congress party. Our hardworking workers do not need to be disappointed. Our fight is against dictatorship,” he added.

Advertisement

The BJP retained power in Haryana by sweeping the Assembly elections.

Referring to the victory of the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress chief said, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for giving the opportunity to the Congress party and the National Conference alliance. Congratulations to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah ji and vice president and head of the coalition government, Omar Abdullah ji on their spectacular victory.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given this referendum against the anti-people policies of BJP, violation and oppression of people’s rights and misuse of constitutional institutions,” he added.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said, “Our coalition government will make every possible effort to fully meet your expectations. The INDIA coalition is fully committed to protecting your happiness and constitutional rights.”