Unemployment, policy paralysis proving fatal for Haryana youth: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Monday, said massive unemployment in Haryana and paralysed policies of the state government are proving fatal for the youths of the state, but warned them against taking any extreme step.

Expressing concern over reports of the youths suffering from unemployment committing suicide, the former CM said such news is neither good for the society nor for the government and the fact that educated, deserving youths have slipped into such deep despair is the result of the government’s failures.

“Suicide by Dr. Pradeep, a Ph.D. holder from Karnal, due to unemployment only indicates the magnitude of the problem faced by the youth today. Haryana is facing the highest unemployment in the entire country for the last several years and even the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CIME) figures show that the state currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

“Lack of work is the reason why our desperate youth are getting caught in the grip of drugs and crime. Many youths are taking steps like suicide due to depression,” Hooda said.

“Before Dr Pradeep, Pawan, a resident of Talu village of Bhiwani district, had taken a similar painful step. Pawan was also frustrated because there was no recruitment for the Army for the last three years. The government’s silence on such news only shows its insensitivity as it does not even have two words of sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim,” the former CM said.

“It is the responsibility of the government to fill the vacant posts in different departments, to create new jobs within the government, and generate employment through industrial development. If it is not able to do this, then the young generation and the whole society have to bear the consequences,” he said.

“As the Opposition, Congress is demanding that the government should prepare an action plan to reduce the unemployment which has already taken formidable proportions. Four lakh posts, which are lying vacant, should be filled at the earliest,” the Congress leader said.