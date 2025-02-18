AAP leaders making baseless allegations against BJP in frustration: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that despite being rejected by the public for their corrupt governance and anarchic administration, AAP leaders have reverted to their rude behaviour within a few days, making baseless allegations against the BJP.

Taking a dig at AAP leader Gopal Rai, Sachdeva said he has been excessively worried about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for the past two days, and instead, it would be more appropriate for him to inform the people of Delhi about the leader of their legislative party, that is, the leader of the Opposition.

The BJP leader regretted that AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh have used uncivilised language against the BJP, adding that starting from the final days of the election campaign, sensing an impending defeat, the AAP leaders began making allegations against the Election Commission.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that Singh went to the extent of accusing not just the poll panel but also Parliament and the Supreme Court of bias, which is highly unfortunate.

He added that Singh in his frustration, not only made baseless allegations against the BJP and constitutional institutions, but also insulted his own party workers by claiming that they took money and got inked on their fingers even before the elections.