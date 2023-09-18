“Under PM Modi’s leadership…” LS Speaker Om Birla congratulates nation on G20 Summit success

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a special session of Parliament on Monday, extended his congratulations to all Indians for the successful hosting of the G20 Summit and said India has been the voice of the Global South and under the leadership of PM Modi.

He appreciated PM Modi’s vision of dedicating the Summit to the citizens of India, highlighting the people-centric approach of India’s G20 presidency. Birla emphasised that this approach will chart a new course for the nation in the coming decades.

“I want to congratulate each and every Indian for the successful organisation of the G20 Summit. I also appreciate PM Modi’s vision to dedicate this Summit to the people of the country. India’s presidency of the G20 has been people-centric and in the coming decades, it will give us a new direction. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the New Delhi declaration was unanimously accepted by the leaders of the world. India has been the voice of the Global South and under the leadership of PM Modi, the African Union became a permanent member of the G20…,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the special session of Parliament will witness “historic decisions”.

The five-day special session of Parliament began at 11 am today.

Before that, addressing mediapersons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.

The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session.