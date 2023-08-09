Authorities at Moradabad railway station seized numerous bottles of unauthorized and substandard drinking water from the pantry car of the Porbandar Express.

The instance came to light when a vigilant staff member reported the irregularity, prompting swift action from railway officials. Around 80 cartons containing bottles of a local brand were uncovered, and immediate measures were taken to seize the unauthorized drinking water.

Senior Deputy Chief Manager (DCM) Sudhir Kumar Singh shed light on the incident, stating that surprise inspections are periodically conducted to ensure adherence to safety and quality standards.

“Surprise checks are done from time to time. A staffer informed us of this instance. We took cognizance of the matter. Around 80 cartons of bottles of a local brand were found and the same has been seized. RPF has arrested the manager and a few others to question them,” said senior DCM Sudhir Kumar Singh.

“Selling ‘Rail Neer’ is necessary on Indian railways and if ‘Rail Neer’ is not accessible, there is a precise protocol for selling the specific brand of water and how to sell it. But this seldom happens since ‘Rail Neer’ has an ample supply,” said Singh.

“Authorities have escalated the situation by arresting the pantry car manager and other individuals for questioning. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are leading the investigation to ascertain the full extent of the situation and to hold responsible parties accountable,” he added.

Rail Neer is a bottled water brand owned by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTC), a component of the national railway.