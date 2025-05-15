Uma Bharti calls for immediate action against MP min Vijay Shah for distasteful remarks against Col Qureshi

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday urged the party to expel state minister Vijay Shah, whose controversial comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi have sparked a nationwide controversy.

In a series of posts on X, she expressed surprise on the issue and wondered why he was not removed from his ministerial post till now.

“Either we should sack Minister Vijay Shah, who is like my dear brother, or he should resign. His uncivilised statement is embarrassing all of us. The confusion in sacking him is surprising,” Bharti said in one of her social media posts.

Observing that the party must uphold its dignity and act following the values promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, ”Regardless of what the Congress says, which has repeatedly failed the tests of morality and patriotism, we must remember the advice of our Prime Minister.”

Talking about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Bharti hailed PM Modi’s strong stance on national security.

“The world is astonished by the courage and patience shown by PM Modi – from the Pahalgam incident to ‘Operation Sindoor’. The entire nation stands with him,” she posted on X.

Bharti is the only senior leader from the BJP who has openly criticised Shah’s remarks and called for action against him after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the state police to register an FIR against him.

Colonel Qureshi gained national attention for conducting joint press briefings with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Operation Sindoor.