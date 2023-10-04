UK revises visa charges for students, skilled workers

Visa fees for the United Kingdom are set to go up for students, skilled workers, and immigrants as the authorities, from October 4, have put in place the new fee structure for foreigners. According to the official UK government website, the cost of family, settlement, and citizenship visas will increase by 20% starting on October 4, while the cost of work and visit visas will increase by 15%.

The hike in visa fees applies to most of the categories, including fees for up to 6 months, 2-, 5-, and 10-year visit visas; most fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK. This includes those applications for work and study; fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain; health and care visa; fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies; and applications to register and naturalize as a British citizen.

The visa charge for students, including child students and dependents, will rise from £363 (₹36,671) to £490 (₹49,501), representing a 35% increase. Also, the health surcharge will rise by 66% to £1,035 (₹104,559) a year at a date to be confirmed.

However, there will be no rise in visa fees for short-term courses where students study English for more than 6 months but no more than 11 months.

For skilled workers, where a certificate sponsorship has been issued for three years or less, the visa price will be £719 (₹65,000). But if the sponsorship certificate has been given for more than three years, the immigration fee will be £1420 (₹129,000).

For skilled workers in shortage occupations, where a certificate of sponsorship has been given for three years or less, the visa price now will be £551 (₹50,351). If the sponsorship certificate has been in effect for more than three years, the immigration fee will cost £1,084 or ₹99,125.