UK PM Rishi Sunak dials Trudeau, calls for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. According to a statement from UK PM’s office, Sunak was briefed by Trudeau about the row over Nijjar killing, which triggered serious diplomatic tension between India and Canada.

“The Prime Minister (Sunak) reaffirmed the UK’s position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. He hoped to see de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps,” the Downing Street statement read.

Canadian government also echoed the statement and said that Trudeau updated his British counterpart about the current situation between India and Canada.

“The leaders emphasised respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the need to ensure the safety and security of their citizens. They underscored the importance of de-escalation in this context. Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sunak agreed to remain in close contact and to continue working together to tackle global issues,” the Canadian government statement reads.

Earlier last month, Trudeau accused India of involvement in the extra-judicial killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. India vehemently rejected Trudeau’s allegations, terming them “absurd” and politically motivated”. The Indian government also demanded Trudeau to provide specific evidence backing his claim but received none.

The allegations resulted in diplomatic tension between India and Canada – two countries historically connected through trade and culture. India expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat action and suspended visa services for Canadian citizen.

New Delhi also sought parity in terms of diplomatic strength and asked Ottawa to withdraw its diplomats posted outside of New Delhi, citing their interference in India’s internal matters.