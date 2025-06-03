UK, Liberia, Egypt back India’s zero tolerance against terrorism

The United Kingdom (UK), Liberia and Egypt have strongly backed India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, and conveyed their respective stand to the Indian all-party parliamentary delegations.

The delegation visits to different countries come under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Narendra Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform different nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held high-level engagements in London with the UK ministers, parliamentarians, party leaders, think tanks, and India friendship groups, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism approach.

The leaders also discussed strengthening India–UK collaboration against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation received wide-ranging support, reaffirming shared commitments to global security, justice, and strategic partnership.

The delegation, in an interaction with UK Minister for Citizenship and Migration Seema Malhotra at the British Parliament, apprised her of India’s resolve against fighting terrorism.

They also met with Labour Party India Friendship Groups — including Labour Friends of India, Labour Convention of Indian Organisations, Sikhs for Labour, and Hindus for Labour presenting India’s united stance against terrorism.

The delegates reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to tackling terrorism with determination, highlighted that terrorism continues to endanger global stability and called for stronger cooperation to eliminate this shared threat in pursuit of lasting peace, security, and the collective good of humanity.

The Labour India Friendship Groups expressed their solidarity with India in a unified voice and extended firm support for India’s fight against terrorism.

They agreed that terror infrastructure must be dismantled wherever it exists and that terror financing must be addressed decisively — acknowledging that what affects India today could impact any nation, including the UK.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued dialogue to foster mutual understanding and expressed a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and engagement between the Labour Party and India.

At Conservative Campaign Headquarters, the delegation engaged with Co-Chair of the Conservative Party Dominic Johnson and Co-Chair of the Conservative Friends of India Koolesh Shah.

They voiced strong support for India’s fight against terrorism, acknowledged its global implications, and lauded the Indian diaspora’s contribution to the UK.

Earlier, on Monday the delegates interacted with UK-based think tanks, discussing the threat of cross-border terrorism and how Operation Sindoor sets a new strategic benchmark in India’s fight against it.

“Today, alongside my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, I had the privilege of engaging with UK think tanks and the academic community, sharing India’s unwavering stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We highlighted the ‘new normal’ established by India in countering state-sponsored terrorism. Our dialogue with leading think tanks was fruitful, and we conveyed our concerns, explaining the purpose of our visit,” Ravi Shankar Prasad posted on X.

“We emphasised India’s capability in handling Pakistan, which we have successfully done in the past. While we believe in peace and amity, we also recognise the need to take decisive action to protect our citizens from terrorism. The world must understand the scourge of terrorism. We also underscored India’s economic achievements, emerging as a manufacturing hub with global recognition. As a sovereign nation with a significant growth trajectory, we firmly believe terrorism and trade are incompatible,” the post added.

Meanwhile, another All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, has concluded a significant three-day official visit to Liberia, reinforcing India’s global campaign against terrorism and strengthening bilateral ties with the West African nation.

In a press release, the Embassy of India in Liberia noted that the visit “carried a resolute message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

These included meetings with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting with President Boakai, the delegation expressed gratitude for Liberia’s message of condolence and solidarity addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Liberian leadership, in turn, reaffirmed its support for India’s counter-terrorism efforts, including “Operation Sindoor”, and emphasised the need for unified international action against terror networks.

Meanwhile, in Cairo, NCP (SP) Supriya Sule-led all-party delegation called on League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday, underscoring India’s unified stance and collective determination to combat terrorism.

The leaders stressed that countering terrorism is a priority for both the Arab League and India.

The discussions also focused on India’s wide-ranging political, economic, and cultural engagement with the Arab States.

The League of Arab States, with its seat in Cairo, Egypt, is an intergovernmental organisation encompassing all Arab states in the Middle East and North Africa, established in Cairo on March 22, 1945, following the adoption of the Alexandria Protocol in 1944.

Currently, it includes 22 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The delegation also had an engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Egypt.

“The community welcomed the visit of the delegation and the message carried by them to combat terrorism,” the Indian Embassy in Cairo posted.

On Monday, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy on the strong India-Egypt Strategic Partnership, Egypt’s strong stance against terrorism, solidarity with India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and the close bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism.

Later, the delegation had a fruitful engagement at the Egyptian Senate House with Senator Hossam Al-Khouly of Mostaqbal Watan Party and MP Hazem Omar, including the Chairmen and members of other Parliamentary Committees.

The Senate reaffirmed solidarity with India and reiterated the importance attached to the close Strategic Partnership between India and Egypt.