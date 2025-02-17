UK-Himachal Pradesh to strengthen collaboration

A delegation from the British Deputy High Commission met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Chandigarh on Monday to discuss avenues for strengthening collaboration between the UK and Himachal Pradesh.

The delegation was led by UK’s Deputy High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett and UK Government Political, Press and Projects Adviser Rajinder S. Nagarkoti.

They briefed the chief minister regarding the ongoing and potential collaborations between the UK and Himachal Pradesh across various sectors.

During the discussions, the chief minister expressed keen interest in exploring partnerships in AgriTech, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism, dairy sector, food processing, data storage and water resource management.

Sukhu emphasised the importance of leveraging the UK’s expertise in these fields to drive mutual growth and development. He directed the concerned officers to coordinate further meetings with the UK delegation, ensuring that the proposed collaborations are effectively explored and implemented.

A key focus of the talks was the export of turmeric from Himachal Pradesh to the UK, with the chief minister showing keen interest in facilitating this trade opportunity.

Caroline Rowett highlighted the UK’s investments in Himachal Pradesh, mentioning an agro-industry investment in Kullu and the establishment of an Indian operation by a Scottish distillery in the state.

This meeting was significant as it marks an important step in deepening the UK-Himachal Pradesh partnership, fostering new avenues for cooperation and exchange across multiple sectors.