UK condemns Pahalgam attack, supports India’s fight against cross-border terrorism

The United Kingdom Saturday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, “strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism”.

Responding to his gesture, PM Modi underscored “the need for a decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it”.

Mr Modi also expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention and appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this milestone.

He welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The prime minister welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

In response, Mr Lammy conveyed the UK’s strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy.

The UK Foreign Secretary further expressed the confidence that the India-UK FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm greetings to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and reiterated the invitation for his visit to India at the earliest mutual convenience.