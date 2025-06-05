UIDAI records over 211 crore Aadhaar authentication transaction in May, 15,223 crores since inception

Aadhaar number holders executed over 211 crore authentication transactions in May, taking the cumulative number of such transactions to more than 15,223 crores since inception, the data from the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) revealed on Thursday.

Further, the May 2025 authentication transactions are more than the previous month, as well as of May 2024 when 201.76 Cr such transactions were carried out.

The AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions of UIDAI too witnessed a consistent growth. In May, 15.49 crore face authentication transactions were recorded, which underlines the adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders.

Over 100 entities both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers among others are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services, MeitY said .

Similarly, in May over 37 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in improving customer experience and adding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services.

MeitY further said that the growing number shows how Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing a facilitating role in effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst of ease of living for millions of people.

The growing authentication numbers highlight the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of the digital economy in the country, it added.