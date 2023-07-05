UGC: NET/SET/SLET to be minimum criteria for direct recruitments to post of Assistant Professor in all Higher Education Institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared that NET/SET/SLET would be the minimum requirements for direct hiring to the position of assistant professor for all higher education institutions.

As per the statement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) officially announced the amendments undertaken by the UGC in the execution of the authority granted by clauses (e) and (g) of sub-section (1) of section 26 read in conjunction with section 14 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956).

It further stated that the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023 may be used to refer to these regulations.

Additionally, it was stated in the official release that these restrictions will take effect on July 1, 2023.

(Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023. They shall come into force with effect from July 1, 2023,” said the official statement.

