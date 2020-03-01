Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has been named as the new editor of party mouthpiece ‘Saamana.’

The Saamana group, run by Prabodhan Prakashan, includes the flagship dailies ‘Saamana’ and ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’, founded by the party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

Sena made an announcement in the newspapers on Sunday. Its group publisher Rajendra M Bhagwat made the announcement with names of the other trustees- Subhash R Desai and Liladhar B Dake.

News agency IANS reported that a party leader said that since she has now been assigned the onerous responsibility, she will take it up earnestly, but declined to elaborate.

However, Sanjay Raut Rajya Sabha Member of Sena and family’s close aide will continue to be the group executive editor and will keep on writing his trademark fiery edits and commentaries.

The multi-edition Marathi language ‘Saamana’ was founded on January 23, 1983 with the late Bal Thackeray as its editor, the Hindi ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’ was launched on February 23, 1993.