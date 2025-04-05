Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed Balasaheb’s ideals, says Bawankule on Waqf Bill

Maharashtra BJP president and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule here on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the ideals and vision of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, by opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Bawankule claimed that Thackeray’s stance was driven by vote-bank politics ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s position on the Waqf Amendment Bill is not even acceptable to his own workers. I’ve received messages from across the state suggesting that many Shiv Sainiks are disillusioned and considering quitting the party. His Shiv Sena won’t survive another year,” Bawankule asserted.

He further alleged, “By opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, Uddhav Thackeray has committed a serious offence.”

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Bill, stating that it reflects the secular and democratic spirit enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Waqf Board that existed till now was a product of appeasement politics. It neither benefited the minority community nor contributed to any charitable cause. On the contrary, it was used to forcibly grab land. The biggest Waqf land scam in Maharashtra happened during the Congress regime. We had even initiated an inquiry into it,” Fadnavis said.

He added that the amended law would bring much-needed transparency and ensure that the benefits reach the common Muslim.

“The Bill does not infringe upon any religious beliefs. It merely corrects historical wrongs. It also ensures women’s representation on the Waqf Board and removes the earlier provision that barred judicial scrutiny of its actions,” he said.

Fadnavis also alleged that Waqf lands were often taken over by the Board and later by Congress leaders, adding, “The Bill is aimed at ending this loot. Those who truly follow Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals should support it.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, accused Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva and compromising Balasaheb’s principles. “His opposition to the Bill exposes his real priorities — power over people’s welfare,” Shinde said.