Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to be at Victory Rally against Hindi imposition on July 5

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder president Raj Thackeray will jointly hold a ‘Marathi Vijay Diwas’ victory rally on Saturday, July 5 at 10 am, for ”successfully forcing the Fadnavis government to revoke the two government resolutions (GRs) it had issued to teach Hindi compulsorily, to students from Class 1”.

Hectic preparations are on to hold a joint victory rally at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium (Dome) of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) at Worli, where both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will be seen on the same platform, Saamna, the Marathi language daily newspaper run by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, announced here on Tuesday, on its front page.

“The government has bowed down and withdrawn the government orders after the Marathi people raised their voices against Hindi imposition. This is a huge victory for the unity of the Marathi people, and ‘Marathi Vijay Diwas’ will be celebrated on July 5. This victory celebration will be held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray will be present on the same platform. Hectic preparations have started for this gathering,” the Saamna reported.

The Thackeray cousins have also issued an appeal through a leaflet which said, “This is the voice of Marathi. Marathi mothers, sisters, and brothers, did you make the government bow down before you? Yes, you did. It was you, the Marathi people, who made the government bow down before you. We were merely fighting on your behalf. Therefore, even while celebrating this joy, we are merely the organisers of this gathering. The rest is up to you. Come cheering, playing music, with joy, and showering flower petals. We are waiting for you”. The leaflet mentioned the names of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and chief party spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted the leaflet on X and also directly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the Saturday (July 5) victory rally by tagging them on their respective X handles.

The Saamna daily newspaper reported that hectic preparations for the joint Shiv Sena-MNS victory rally are underway collectively by Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and MNS leaders. Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab, Varun Sardesai from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Bala Nandgaonkar, Abhijit Panse, Sandeep Deshpande, as well as Nitin Sardesai from the MNS have been given the responsibility of planning the joint victory rally at Worli’s NSCI Dome.

“The government has withdrawn both the GRs regarding teaching Hindi from Class 1. This is a joint victory of both the Thackeray brothers, and for this, both the Thackeray brothers will celebrate a victory rally together on July 5,” the Sena-run Marathi daily newspaper Saamna stated.

“Although the GR has been cancelled, now a new type of politics has begun. The withdrawal of GRs is the government’s crooked plan to ensure that Marathi forces never come together,” Uddhav Thackeray has alleged in a statement.