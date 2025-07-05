Uddhav, Raj Thackeray hold victory rally in Mumbai’s Worli Dom after Maha govt revokes 3-language policy resolutions

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray came together at a mega joint rally in Mumbai’s Worli Dome on Saturday, setting aside their years of political rivalry.

In a rare show of unity, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who are also cousins, hugged each other amid loud cheers from their supporters. They garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj together.

The rally was organized to celebrate their “victory” after the Maharashtra government revoked two government resolutions (GRs) on a three-language policy that introduced Hindi as the third language in the state’s primary schools.

The two leaders had strongly opposed the state government’s move to include Hindi as the third language in primary schools. They alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to impose Hindi on the state and undermining the Marathi culture and language.

Ahead of the rally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey hailed the occasion as “a golden time after many years” and said it wasn’t politics but “the honour of Maharashtra” that had brought the two Thackerays together.

“Both Thackerays, who are well-established brands, are coming together, not because of politics, but for the sake of Maharashtra’s honour. An honour that the BJP wants to suppress and crush. BJP wants to stay in Maharashtra but says ‘Jai Gujarat,’ but it will not happen. Maharashtra will always be first, then other states will come,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant called the event “a historic moment” and accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra of promoting divisive ideologies.

“This is a historic moment. At a time when divisie ideologies are being promoted in the country, and the people are being targeted on the basis of their caste, they are even dividing families. A government with this ideology sits at the centre and in the state. At a time like this, two brothers are coming together…,” he said.

The rally was also attended by Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance leaders, including NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, party leader Jitendra Awhad, among others.