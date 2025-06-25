Udaipur youth arrested for rape of French tourist

The police have arrested a 29-year-old youth on Monday evening for the rape of a French woman, who was on a visit to India.

The accused, Pushpraj alias Sidharth Oza, was arrested Wednesday morning from Chittorgarh before being brought to the SP office here, Police Superintendent Yogesh Goyal said.

The accused, who reportedly runs a casting company, has contacts with some Bollywood personalities, was initially pleading innocent. After sustained interrogation he confessed to the crime.

Proceedings for a speedy trial would be ensured and the accused will be chargesheeted within a week, a police spokesman said.

The victim arrived in the lake city on June 2 along with a group of French tourists. They were staying at a resort in Amba Mata area.

On Monday evening, when a group was enjoying a drinking party at the resort a local youth joined them. In an attempt to befriend the woman, he offered her a cigarette and then took her away on the pretext of a fun drive.

Instead of returning her to the resort, he took her to his apartment and allegedly raped her. He reportedly forced her to stay there for the entire night.