Udaipur tailor beheading: 32 police officers transferred

Following the murder of a tailor who was killed in Udaipur inside his shop by two men in broad daylight, a total of 32 police officers including the Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udaipur have been transferred.

Besides, as per the list issued by the department late on Thursday night, SPs of 10 districts, including Udaipur, have also been transferred.

The list includes Vikas Kumar, who has earlier served as Ajmer SP has replaced Manoj Kumar as the Superintendent of Police, Udaipur. Prafulla Kuma, former IG of ATS has been appointed as IG Udaipur.

Udaipur Police came under strong criticism for not providing security to the murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal after he complained of threats over a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, two accused in the Udaipur tailor’s killing who were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district were brought to Ajmer’s high-security jail.

The duo had sparked outrage in the country after posting a video on social media boasting about the “beheading”.

The assailants who identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The incident took place in Udaipur’s Maldas area.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma– former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused in Lal’s killing were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that besides the main accused, police have also taken three other people into our custody, with whom they were in contact.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

NIA on Thursday said it suspects the role of a “terror gang and not a terror outfit”.

The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.

As per the agency, the accused, both residents of Udaipur, will be questioned at NIA’s Jaipur office and not be brought to Delhi.NIA’s six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter, and a series of raids will be conducted as per inputs, said the officer.