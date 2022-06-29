Udaipur beheading: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reaches native place

The mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday by two men in Udaipur, reached his native place today where hundreds of people joined his funeral procession.

On Tuesday, the family members of Kanhaiya Lal claimed that the deceased had filed a complaint with the police on June 15 alleging that he was being threatened by anti-social elements.

However, the family alleged that the police instead of acting, only helped in bringing a compromise. The Rajasthan government has now suspended ASI Bhanwarlal on Wednesday.

The family members further alleged, “The poor man did not open his shop for six days fearing for his life. However, on Tuesday, when he opened his shop, he was beheaded. Had the police acted on his complaint on time, he would have been alive today. He has been getting threats after the social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. In fact, Kanhaiya Lal feared that he would be killed,” said his family members.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday also said the state government will uncover the “conspiracy” behind the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur a day ago.

Speaking to reporters here Gehlot said, “It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I’m going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome.” The Chief Minister departed for Jaipur from Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the probe to NIA. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, the HMO tweeted, “MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.”

In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that “the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated”.The move comes after a team of NIA was on Tuesday rushed to Udaipur including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer.

Gehlot had called a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state after one tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area yesterday.