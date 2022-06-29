Udaipur accused Mohammed Ghaus has a Pakistan connection

The investigative agencies have learnt that Ghaus Mohammed, who killed Kanhaiya Lal, went to Pakistan for terrorist training and had been living in India as a sleeper cell. He was in touch with Pakistan based handler via different numbers.

“The role of Pakistan based agencies have emerged. We will check the call details record of all his numbers. His all social media profiles will be scanned. We will also try to establish the role of others, if any,” said a source.

A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.

As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, “I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God.”

Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was made 10 days ago.

On Tuesday, police arrested both the accused, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Jabbar, from Rajsamand. Apart from these, three others were also been caught by the police.