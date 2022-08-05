UCO Bank net profit records 21.41% growth for Quarter ended 30 June

The total business of the bank has increased to Rs 35,6,677.47 crore as on June 30, 2022 from Rs 33,2,946.17 crore as on June 30, 2021 registering a growth of 7.13 percent.

The UCO Bank Bank has made a net profit of Rs 123.61 crore during the quarter ended June 2022 as against the net profit of Rs 101.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 registering a growth of 21.41 percent. This was disclosed by Managing Director of the bank, Soma Shankara Prasad.

Giving details of the performance of the bank, Prasad said the operating profit of the bank for the quarter June 2022 stood at Rs 439.94 crore (operating profit excluding MTM loss Rs 1093.43 crore) as against ₹ 1173.41 crore (operating profit excluding MTM loss Rs 1286.29 crore) for the quarter ended June 2021.

The net interest income of the bank for the quarter ended June 2022 has risen to Rs 1,649.54 crore from Rs 1,460.24 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 registering a growth of 12.96 percent.

Other Income of the bank for the quarter ended June 2022 stood at Rs 54.47 crore (other income excluding MTM loss ₹ 599.02 crore) as against Rs 856.64 crore (other Income excluding MTM loss ₹ 969.52 crore) for the quarter ended June 2021.

The total business of the bank has increased to Rs 35,6,677.47 crore as on June 30, 2022 from Rs 33,2,946.17 crore as on June 30, 2021 registering a growth of 7.13 percent. The total deposits of the bank has increased to ₹ 22,5,327.74 crore as on June 30, 2022 from Rs 21,2,096.82 crore as on June 30, 2021 registering a growth of 6.24 percent.

CASA of the bank (domestic) stood at 39.25 percent as on June 30, 2022 while savings deposits of the bank has increased to Rs 7,7498.06 crore as on June 30, 2022 from Rs 71,377.97 crore as on June 30, 2021 registering a growth of 8.57 percent.