UAPA, CAA will be amended as soon as INDIA bloc assumes power: Tharoor

Congress Working Committee member and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that if the INDIA bloc assumes power at the Centre, they will amend the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UPPA) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) laws.

While addressing media persons here, Tharoor asserted that the people are sent to jail without any crime due to which people do not get timely justice.

“Such draconian laws will be changed. There are many loop-holes in UPPA and CAA laws,” he asserted,

He claimed that this time the people of the country are in the mood for change.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting the Constitution in danger.

“PM Modi had made many promises to the people of the country in 2014 but even today he has not been able to fulfill even a single promise. Modi had promised to provide 2 crores of jobs every year, today unemployment in the country is at its peak. It was promised to double the income of the farmers. Today the farmers are forced to protest for their demands. Inflation is at its peak in the country. But, PM Modi does not talk about the issues but is instead working to divide the country in the name of religion and caste,” he claimed.

He said that the Congress will provide social justice to the people of the country as soon as it comes to power and the five ‘Nayay’ and 25 guarantees given by the Congress in the manifesto will be fulfilled.

“This time, the report is contrary to the majority that the Congress got in 2019. Our party is going to get 5-7 seats in Haryana, 10-12 seats in Rajasthan, 12-15 seats in Karnataka, 15-17 in Kerala and 10-12 in Telangana. The INDIA bloc is also getting good seats in Maharashtra, whereas the BJP is going far below its previous majority,” he claimed.

Taking aim at PM Modi, Tharoor accused him of working to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion, sect and caste.

Challenging Modi to give the report card of ten years of governance, he said that he should make public what he did for the welfare of the people.

Tharoor appealed to the people of the country to vote so as to save democracy.