Two women among 10 killed in separate road accidents in MP

Ten persons, including two women, were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh within a span of three hours between midnight and the wee hours of Friday.

In a major mishap between a motorcycle, a private minibus, and a tanker truck in Mhow near Indore, four men and two women were killed while 16 others sustained injuries early Friday morning.

According to Indore (Rural) ASP Rupesh Dwivedi, the mishap occurred in the Manpur area of the Mhow Tehsil around 3 am on Friday. The accident occurred after the minibus hit the motorcycle and then went on to ram into the backside of the tanker truck while negotiating a slope.

Among those who died on the spot were the two men on the bike and two women in the minibus. The bike-borne deceased were identified as Shubham of Sendhwa and Himanshu of Dharampuri in MP.

Two of the injured succumbed during treatment at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore. The condition of two more injured persons undergoing treatment is said to be critical.

The officer said that those travelling in the minibus hailed from Belgaum in Karnataka and were on a pilgrimage in Madhya Pradesh to visit Omkareshwar and the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The other accident occurred in the Dhar district around midnight on Friday.

According to police, the mishap occurred between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages, about 60 km from the district headquarters.

According to Manawar police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan, four men travelling on a single motorcycle were returning to their village Mundla from Choti Umarband after attending a function.

The man riding the bike lost control of the two-wheeler at a sharp curve, causing it to fall into an unprotected open well. All four youths died in the accident.

The police official said that the deceased were identified as Anurag (22), Manish (20), Rohan (19) and Sandeep (19).

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police and rescue workers reached the spot, retrieved the bodies from the well, and sent them for postmortem.