Two terrorists of LeT’s frontal wing The Resistance Front (TRF) were on Saturday morning killed in an encounter with security forces in the downtown Zakura locality in Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that one of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of head constable Ali Mohammad at Hassanpora in Anantnag.

Incriminating materials including 2 pistols have been recovered from the killed terrorists.