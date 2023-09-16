Two terrorists killed in North Kashmir’s Uri

Two Pakistani terrorists were on Saturday killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Army and J&K Police in a forward area of North Kashmir’s Uri.

Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter started early in the morning in the Hathlanga area of Uri in Baramulla district.

Arms and ammunition has been recovered in the area.

Advertisement

Search operation was going on and further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, the search operation for terrorists who killed two Army officers, a police DSP and a soldier in the Kokernag (Anantnag) area of South Kashmir entered fourth day today.

Army was dropping bombs in the thickly forested area where the terrorists are believed to be hiding. In a drone footage, a terrorist is seen running for shelter as a drone hovers over him.

Reinforcements of Army, CRPF and Police have been deployed in the area.