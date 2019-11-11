One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, police further said.

The security forces started a search operation on getting information about the presence of some terrorists in the area which led to the encounter between the security forces and the terrorists.

Earlier, on Sunday the unprecedented lockdown in the union territory of Kashmir faced another strict restriction on Sunday as the authorities sealed all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya case and Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, officials said.

The administration had on Saturday imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the court’s verdict. The authorities also disallowed major Eid-Milad-un-Nabi processions celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad on Sunday and no such gathering was allowed at the Hazratbal Shrine which houses the holy relic of the Prophet, they said.

Before this, all major religious functions were disallowed in Kashmir including the traditional Khoje-Digar prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahib at Khojebazar area of Srinagar’s old city.

Miscreants and militants are using fear-mongering to put down any resistance to the unannounced shutdown, which has now entered its fourth month, they said. There have been consistent efforts to enforce a shutdown in areas where shops are open or roadside vendors are plying their trade, they added.

The officials said two grenade attacks in the city’s busy Goni Khan market and Kaka Sarai areas recently were an indication that there were concerted efforts to keep the shutdown going.

(More details on encounter are awaited.)