Two terrorists and a “hardcore” terrorist associate were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

“Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists killed. Search is still going on,” police said in a brief statement.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Goripora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said.

“The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated,” he said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants and one “hardcore” associate of the militants were killed, the official said.

He said searches were going on in the area and further details were awaited.

This is the second encounter in less than 24 hours in south Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir Friday evening.

The two had kidnapped a policeman at Yaripora in the Kulgam district and were travelling with him when they were intercepted by the security forces at check post. A brief encounter followed in which both the terrorists were killed and the abducted policeman was rescued.