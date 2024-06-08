Two Rohingyas detained in Tripura

detained by Tripura po. district of Tripura on Friday night.

During interrogation, the detainees revealed their Rohingya ident investigation is underway to determine how they entered Indian territory in Tripura and their intended destination.

This incident comes shortly after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Jalil Miah, a key suspect in a major trafficking network involving Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas. The network exploits the porous northeastern borders to facilitate illegal entry into India.

According to a recent report by the Border Security Force (BSF), 1,018 individuals were arrested between January 2023 and April 2024 for illegally crossing the border in various parts of Tripura.

Among those detained were 498 Bangladeshi citizens, 396 Indian nationals, and 124 Rohingyas.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which remain unfenced due to local disputes.

Efforts to secure the border have seen some progress, with fencing completed on six out of the eleven unfenced patches. The remaining sections are expected to be fenced by next year, enhancing border security and reducing illegal crossings.

The apprehension of the two Rohingya nationals in Khowai highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in managing illegal immigration and trafficking. The state’s strategic location and extensive border with Bangladesh make it a critical area for monitoring and enforcement.