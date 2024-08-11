Two pilots injured after Cessna aircraft crashes in MP

Two pilots were injured after their two-seater Cessna aircraft crashed near the airstrip at Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

According to police officials, the plane crashed around 1.40 pm, after taking off at 1 pm and being airborne for nearly 40 minutes.

Guna Cantt Police Station In-charge Dileep Rajoria said that the two-seater Cessna-152 plane, belonging to a private aviation academy, crashed around 1.40 pm possibly due to an engine failure. The officer added that the two pilots, who suffered injuries, were out of danger and had been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to available information, one of the injured pilots is Captain V C Thakur. Both the pilots hailing from Hyderabad had arrived in Guna on Saturday from Belagavi (Belgaum) in Karnataka.

The plane belongs to a private aviation institute in Karnataka and was brought to the Shiv Aviation Academy in Guna for maintenance and testing.