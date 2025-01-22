Two new development regions on SCR lines to be established for Prayagraj-Chitrakoot and Varanasi

In a historic cabinet meeting held on Wednesday along the banks of Triveni during the Mahakumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government approved transformative projects to boost development in Uttar Pradesh.

These include the development of two new regions modelled after the State Capital Region (SCR), along with two new expressways and major bridges over the Ganga and Yamuna to improve connectivity and infrastructure.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as other ministers, shared details of the key decisions.

The Chief Minister highlighted the approval of several projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and boosting economic development in districts such as Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

The Chief Minister said that the cabinet has approved the development of the ‘Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Development Region’ on the lines of the State Capital Region. This region, significant from religious, cultural, and tourism perspectives, is expected to generate new employment opportunities and drive growth.

He further stated that the proposal to prioritise the development of the ‘Varanasi-Vindhya Development Region’ has also been approved. “Special schemes will be formulated to transform this area into a hub for religious tourism, cultural heritage, and economic activities,” the Chief Minister said. These initiatives aim to strengthen infrastructure and elevate economic, social, and cultural development across the state.

Highlighting major connectivity projects, CM Yogi announced the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Ghazipur. This extended route will connect to the Purvanchal Expressway, enhancing regional connectivity. Additionally, a new link expressway will be developed to connect Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. Both projects will be collectively named the ‘Prayagraj-Vindhya-Kashi Expressway,’ symbolising integrated progress across the region.

CM Yogi announced the approval of a proposal to construct a new six-lane bridge parallel to the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River. Additionally, a four-lane bridge has been approved to connect Salori-Hetapatti-Jhunsi, enhancing connectivity between Prayagraj and Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur. The cabinet also approved the proposal to link the Bundelkhand Expressway with the Ganga Expressway and the action plan for connectivity to the Rewa National Highway.