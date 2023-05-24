Two MP girls with same name and roll number claim success in civil services exam

Madhya Pradesh, the state already infamous for the Vyapam scam where dummy candidates cleared exams in place of the genuine candidates, has now come up with a curious case in the UPSC Civil Services exam with two female candidates with the same name, same roll number and same rank claiming to have cracked the country’s most difficult and coveted examination.

It is yet to be ascertained whether both the candidates have actually succeeded in cracking the exam or one of them did it.

The issue has come to light on Wednesday, a day after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the 2022 Civil Services (Main) exam on 23 May.

The two women candidates of Madhya Pradesh, Ayasha Fatima of Dewas city and Ayasha of Alirajpur town, are claiming to have succeeded in the final list. Both the girls have the same roll number, 7811744, as per the UPSC admit cards they have produced.

Both the girls also claim to have achieved the 184th rank in the final list published by the UPSC.

As per media reports, the UPSC personality test (interview) admit cards presented by both the girls, which are available on the internet, show that the name of Ayasha Fatima’s father is Naziruddin while the name of Ayasha’s father has been given as Salimuddin Makrani.

On the claimed admit cards, the date of interview for both the girls is also the same, which is 25 April 2023.

However, there are some differences in the two admit cards.

On Ayasha Fatima’s admit card, the day is mentioned as Tuesday whereas it is written Thursday on Ayasha’s interview admit card.

The actual day on 25 April was a Tuesday.

The admit card produced by Ayasha Fatima of Dewas mentions the exam as, ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022’. The admit card has the UPSC watermark and QR code on it.

The admit card produced by Ayasha of Alirajpur mentions the exam as, ‘Indian Administrative Service Exam – 2022’. There is no watermark or QR code on her admit card.

Ayasha Fatima’s admit card has a PAN Card number written on it whereas there is no such mention on Ayasha’s admit card.

Other than that, the time on Ayasha Fatima’s admit card is mentioned as, ‘Afternoon at 1300 Hrs’. The time mentioned on Ayasha’s admit card is, ‘Afternoon at 0100 Hrs’. Nonetheless, till the time an investigation takes place and the truth comes out, both the girls and their families and friends are busy rejoicing and celebrating.