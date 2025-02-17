Two men found strangled in Kathua district, locals suspect terror angle

Tension gripped the Billawar area of the Kathua district following recovery of bodies of two strangulated people. Locals suspect it to be a terror-related incident.

Authorities have so far not confirmed the terror angle but investigations are being conducted keeping in mind both the angles.

The deceased have been identified as Shamsher Singh (37) and Roshan Lal (45), both residents of Kohag village. Their bodies were found lying mysteriously 2 km away in the Bathari village. The two had gone to the forest but as they failed to return, their family members initiated a search for them who were not carrying mobile phones with them, the police said.

According to the police, at around 10:30 am, some passersby noticed two persons lying under mysterious circumstances with agricultural tools like a spade and hoe beside them. A police party reached the spot and shifted them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police said that there were strangulation marks on their bodies.

A case of murder, FIR number 21/2025, under Section 103 of the BNS, has been registered at the Billawar police station and an investigation has been taken up.

It is worth mentioning that the Billawar area of Kathua, in the recent months, witnessed terror-related activities as a result of which the people were panicked.