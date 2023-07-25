Two LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Chak Tapper area of Kreeri Baramulla and recovered arms and ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

“Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Village Chak Tapper Kreeri, Police along with Army (29 RR) established a motor vehicle checking point (MVCP) at Bus Stop Chak Tapper Kreeri,” police said.

“During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two suspected persons who on noticing the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.”

Police said during their personal search, arms and ammunition including two Chinese Pistols, two Pistol Magazines, 14 live Pistol rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Dayem Majeed Khan, resident of Check Panjigam Bandipora and Ubair Tariq, resident of Watrina Phalwanpora Panjigam Bandipora.

“During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT and had acquired arms and ammunition for target killing in District Baramulla,” police said.