Two labourers from UP injured in Budgam terror attack

India flays Pak at UNSC meet for raising Kashmir issue
During the UNSC debate on "Women Building Peace in a Changing Environment," Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a strong Right of Reply against Pakistan.
Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were on Friday injured in a terrorist attack in the Budgam district of central Kashmir.
Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were on Friday injured in a terrorist attack in the Budgam district of central Kashmir.
Reports said that terrorists fired at the labourers, Usman and Sufyan, in the Mazhama village of Budgam.The injured labourers were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated stable.
Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search operation.
Advertisement
Advertisement