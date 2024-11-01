Logo

# India

Two labourers from UP injured in Budgam terror attack

Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were on Friday injured in a terrorist attack in the Budgam district of central Kashmir.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | November 1, 2024 8:54 pm

Representational image (Photo: IANS)

Reports said that terrorists fired at the labourers, Usman and Sufyan, in the Mazhama village of Budgam.The injured labourers were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated stable.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search operation.

