Two kids killed in elephant attack in Odisha

In the latest instance of man-elephant conflict, two kids were trampled to death by wild elephants in Odisha's Sundargarh district, forest officials said.

The elephant depredation occurred on Saturday night in Munda Sahi village as a herd of elephants pulled down a mud-walled house and later tossed a 12-year-old boy and a three-year-old baby girl in the air. Later they trampled them to death, said officials.

The spots where tragic death was reported are close to elephants’ habitation corridor. The animals stray into the agriculture field nearby to devour the crop field, which leads to frequent outbreak of man-elephant conflict, said officials.

The next of kin of the bereaved family is being covered with ex-gratia financial aid of Rs 6 lakh each as per rule prescribed for human death due to attack by the protected animals, said forest officials.

Odisha, home to 2,098 elephants, has recorded the loss of 668 human lives due to elephant attacks during the last three years while 509 persons were injured during the period.

The jump in cases of human elephant conflict could be attributed to a multiplicity of factors with the primary factor being human interference in elephant habitats, said wildlife activists.

