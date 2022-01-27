Two injured after drone falls on them during R-Day celebration

Two persons were injured after a drone camera fell on them during the Republic Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday.

A large number of people had gathered to witness the Republic Day function at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla stadium. While the programme was underway, a drone camera fell on two spectators.

Those sustained injuries during the event have been identified as Indu Kunjam (38) and Gangotri Kunjam (18). They have been admitted at local district hospital for medical assistance, the police said.

The injured individuals had come to participate in a tribal dance in the Republic Day function when the incident occurred at the stadium.

“They have received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani.

Both belong to the tribal community from Dindori district, and had travelled to Jabalpur to participate in the Republic Day function.