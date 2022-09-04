Two held in Delhi with over 1 kg heroin

Two wanted criminals, who were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on their head, were held in Delhi’s Rohini along with 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 2 crore, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Manish and Tinku.

The Crime Branch got a tip off about the accused who were running a drug smuggling racket in north Delhi and that they would be coming to Rohini and a trap was laid.

“Both reached Rohini in a car. Our team signalled them to pull over but seeing the police, they accelerated and tried to flee. The team somehow intercepted their car and nabbed both the accused,” the official said.

During the search of the vehicle, the crime branch recovered the 1.3 kg heroin.

Accused Manish was earlier involved in a dacoity case.