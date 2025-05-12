Logo

# India

Two forest zones of Ranthambore tiger reserve closed for tourists and devotees

Two forest zones along the Jogi Mahal and the Trinetra Ganesh Mandir path of the Ranthambhore national park have been closed for tourists and devotees in the wake of killing of a forest ranger, Devendra Singh Chaudhary, by a tiger on Sunday.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | May 12, 2025 4:48 pm

Photo: Ranthambore Tiger Resort

Two forest zones along the Jogi Mahal and the Trinetra Ganesh Mandir path of the Ranthambhore national park have been closed for tourists and devotees in the wake of killing of a forest ranger, Devendra Singh Chaudhary, by a tiger on Sunday.

Wildlife sleuths have identified the big cat that killed Chaudhary yesterday near the gate of the Jogi Mahal. They say, “The female cub of popular tigress ‘Arrowhead’ attacked and killed the forest officer on Sunday.”

Wildlife sources said this grown up (female) cub attacked and killed a seven-year child on April 16 last while he was descending downhill along with his family after paying obeisance at the Trinetra Ganesh Mandir.

A news channel reported quoting Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forest Anoop KR as saying, “Those (wildlife sleuths) present there have recognised the tigress (cub) involved in the incident. However, we have taken certain samples (like pug marks, etc.) and sent those for verification of the identity of the animal.”

The field director said, “The behaviour of the tiger cub in reference is certainly unusual (or abnormal). However, despite being involved in two killings, it can not be treated as man-eater because the tigress did not prey on the dead in both incidents.”

He was quoted as saying, “We have sent the report about the killings to the state government and the high officials in the state capital and would take a decision on any further action in this connection.”

