As the second wave of COVID-19 rips through the country, two districts of West Bengal–Kolkata and North 24 Parganas–reported more than one-third of the active Covid cases in West Bengal.

According to the data released by the state health department, out of the total 1,33,846 cases reported between May 4 to May 11, the above-mentioned districts reported 55,337 cases which is nearly 41.3 percent of the total caseloads.

The data released by the department on May 11 shows that of the total 20,136 cases these two districts cumulatively contributed 7,971 cases which is 39.5 percent of the total cases.

Interestingly, enough a week before on May 4, these two districts contributed 7,868 of the total 17,639 cases which was 44.6 percent of the total cases. The data itself shows that there is a slight downward curve so far as active cases in these two districts are concerned.

On May 5, the contribution of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas had been 7,955 of the total 18,102 cases which was 43.9 percent of the total cases. Similarly, on May 6 it was 7,809 of the total 18,431 cases which was 42.3 percent of the total cases.

Significantly, from May 7 onwards for the next three days, the percentage of cases hovered around 40 percent but on May 10 and May 11, the caseloads came down below 40 percent recording 39.7 percent and 39.5 percent, respectively.

It is to be noted that the West Bengal government had ordered restaurants, bars, gyms, and malls, and other spaces where the risk of contraction is high to be shut down from May 1.

Moreover, the government has set restricted market timings, and entering into the state requires a negative RT-PCR report.

The latest bulletin released by the government shows that the number of fresh cases has crossed the 20,000-mark recorded taking the tally of fresh Covid cases in the state to 1,27,673.

India recorded 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,33,40,938, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,04,099.

With 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,54,197.

(With IANS inputs)