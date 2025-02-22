Two detained for attempted train sabotage in Kerala’s Kollam

Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with a suspected attempt to derail trains at Kundara in Kerala’s Kollam district.

Rajesh, a resident of Kundara, and Arun, a resident of Perumpuzha, were apprehended by the police on Saturday evening after a telephone pole was found placed across a railway track in Kundara.

Both Rajesh and Arun are also accused of assaulting the Sub-Inspector in Kundara. They are currently being questioned at the Kundara police station. Senior police officials and the Railway Crime Branch will arrive to conduct a detailed interrogation.

The obstruction on the railway track was first spotted around 1:30 am on Saturday. The Ezhukone police responded swiftly and removed the pole. However, later, railway police discovered another pole on the track, raising further suspicion.

The obstruction was found just before several trains, including the Palaruvi Express, were scheduled to pass through the area. Fortunately, the pole was removed in time, preventing a potential accident.

A detailed investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved in the incident. The police have retrieved CCTV footage from a nearby area for further analysis.

The accused were identified from the footage, and a subsequent search was conducted based on their mobile location data. It was confirmed that they were present near the railway tracks at the time of the incident.