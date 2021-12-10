Two cops killed in terrorist attack in Bandipora

Two policemen were killed on Friday when terrorists fired at them in north Kashmir’s Bandipora .

The terrorists escaped after firing at a police party, said the IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar. Security forces cordoned the area and have launched a massive search for terrorists involved in the incident.

The martyred cops have been identified as senior grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmed. Both were critically injured in the attack and later succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident and warned that those involved in the attack will be tracked down and brought to book.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the two policemen.