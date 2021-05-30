Two civilians were on Saturday evening shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town of Anantnag district.

Police identified the killed civilians as Shahnawaz Bhat and Sanjeed Parray. Both were residents of Jablipora village in Anantnag.

Giving details of the incident, police said that terrorists fired upon 2 persons injuring them critically. The injured were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Sanjeed brought dead. The other injured was referred to SKIMS Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The area has been cordoned by security forces to nab the terrorists.

Police is vigorously investigating the terror incident.