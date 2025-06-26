Two children killed in Rajouri flash flood, one rescued

Two children were killed and one was rescued after they were washed away in a flash flood that hit the Sialsui area of Kalakote in the Rajouri district early on Thursday morning.

Recounting the incident, an official said, “The three children were swept away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall. Two children died on the spot, while one was saved by locals and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Advertisement

He said a rescue team, along with police and locals, quickly reached the spot. The administration is supporting the families of the victims while further steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the area, the official added.

Advertisement

Authorities have advised people living near rivers, streams, and low-lying areas to stay alert and take precautions during the current rainy weather.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were washed away in flash floods at multiple places in the Rajouri district.