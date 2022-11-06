Two cheetahs shifted in bigger enclosure, PM Modi express happiness

After the cheetahs were shifted to a bigger enclosure at Kuno National Park, PM Modi expressed his happiness over the same. Out of eight brought from Namibia, two have been shifted on Saturday following mandatory quarantine.

Expressing his happiness over the same, the Prime Minister took to the microblogging site Twitter. He tweeted: “Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active, and adjusting well. “

After the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry for quarantine clearance for eight cheetahs to be released in a big enclosure, two cheetahs were then released.

After getting clearance from the concerned ministry, two male cheetahs were released in an acclimatization enclosure of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Saturday, an official said.

An official of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change told ANI on condition of anonymity, “They have received the no objection certificate from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry. Government of India, for quarantine clearance of eight cheetahs which was brought from Namibia on a special plane and introduced by Prime Minister on September 17 at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.”

Top sources from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry told ANI that no objection certificate was given based on the routine observation and test reports (negative).

“The Cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) were found free from any infectious disease and a final no objection certificate is accorded to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry,” the sources added.

PM Modi, on the occasion of his birthday in September, reintroduced cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park to revitalize and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat.

Cheetahs are said to be the fastest animal. It runs at a speed of 100-120 km per hour.

