Two audio clips on MLA poaching emerge in Hyderabad

Bhartiand Nanda Kumar and TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy where they discussed toppling the TRS government. Statesman News Service (Anindita) Hyderabad,Oct.28: The Cyberabad Police, on Friday, approached the Telangana High Court against the order of the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) court refusing judicial remand for the three accused in the case of poaching of TRS MLA. But two audio clips surfaced which authenticate the claim.The audioclips is purportedly of conversations between the accused Ramachandra Bhartiand Nanda Kumar and TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy where they discussed about toppling the TRS government in the state triggered by the defection of 3-4 MLAs before Munugode by poll and also that the “deal” will be handled by the central leadership bypassing the state BJP leaders.After a lower court denied judicial remand for the three accused in the horse trading case since police failed to produce any material evidence of the bribery charges the two audio clips one 14-minute-long and the second 27-minute-long surfaced as proof of BJP’s plans to topple the government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The clips are unauthenticated. In fact, the man claimed to be Ramachandra Bharti disclosed that similar moves were afoot to topple the AAP government in New Delhi and that they have honed the task of engineering defections through Bengal where they had “good experience.” Bharti also repeatedly name drops BL Santosh, national general secretary of BJP who is said to be the key man in forming governments and also two leaders who are referred to as Number One and Number two. Only once Bharti slips and names Union home minister Amit Shah in his conversation with Nanda Kumar. Cyberabad police had raided a farmhouse at Moinabad and caught the three accused with four TRS MLAs after Rohith Reddy tipped off the police. While Tandur TRS MLA Rohith Reddy wanted Rs 100 crore as revealed by the audio clip the other MLAs would have been given lesser amounts as Bharti clarified that the BJP was ready for any amount for sitting MLAs but it would be on “first come first basis”. The defectors were promised central government security as well as protection from ED and income tax. Bharti also tried to put pressure on Rohith Reddy to share the names of other MLAs but he declined saying he will do it only in front of Number two. Reddy also repeatedly said they were under watch and the “aggressive” chief minister will ruin them if he gets wind of the defection move.Meanwhile, BJP’s plea before the High Court for a CBI inquiry into the poaching case has been listed tomorrow. The BJP which said the allegations are fabricated has also urged ECI to order a CBI inquiry. The Cyberabad police have issued notices under 41A CrPC to the three accused to appear before it following the court’s direction after they were denied judicial remand. Even as BJP state president Bandi Sanjay went to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and swore that BJP was not involved in the alleged poaching challenging chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to do the same BJP national president JP Nadda’s proposed public meeting on 31 October at Munugode was cancelled. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra said both TRS and BJP are the two sides of the same coin as both parties have no respect for democratic values and indulge in politics of money. “They do money politics by buying MLAs and both parties work to topple the government,” said Gandhi at Narayanpet.

The HC directed the three accused to not leave Hyderabad in the next 24 hours, furnish their residential address and not contact the complainant Rohith Reddy. This came after the police filed a criminal revision petition. The hearing will continue tomorrow.