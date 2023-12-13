Two Assam police officers to take charge of SITs to probe violence in Manipur

Two top police officers from Assam have been placed at the disposal of the Manipur government to take charge of the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) constituted for violent incidents that took place in Manipur in recent months.

This step was taken following the direction of the Supreme Court in its judgement dated August 7 in Special Leave Petition (SLP) (Civil) Diary No. 19206 of 2023.

Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah, have been placed at the disposal of Manipur government to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.

“In compliance with directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 07.08.2023 in SLP (Civil) Dy. No. 19206 of 2023 and in the interest of public service the services of Shri Anand Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, Assam are placed at the disposal of Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITS constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect,” the Assam Governor’s notification read.

“In compliance with directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 07.08.2023 in SLP (Civil) Dy. No. 19206 of 2023 and in the interest of public service the services of Shri Randeep Kr. Baruah, APS (DR-1993), Superintendent of Police (Border-II), Assam are placed at the disposal of Government of Manipur to take charge of the SIT’S constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect,” it added.

Manipur has witnessed a series of acts of violence that started on May 3, following protests by two of its communities against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy land in hilly areas.